It’s tough to pack a lot of features into today’s tiny actions cams. But with DJI’s new Action 2, the company has come up with a novel twist that makes customizing your mobile video rig for your needs a whole lot easier.

Advertisement

Instead of being constrained to a single tiny box, the DJI Action 2 has a modular design with a tiny camera module that features a 12-megapixel, 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor, 32GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot, and a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen. That module can then be paired to a huge range of accessories using magnetic latches to ensure your add-on stays securely attached. The screens on both the main camera module and the Action 2's front touchscreen module are made using Gorilla Glass and feature haptic feedback to make navigating and adjusting settings a bit easier on such small screens.

The aforementioned front touchscreen module can be tacked onto the bottom of the camera module so you can more easily film and compose videos vlog-style, while DJI’s power module adds up to three hours of extra recording time and another microSD card slot. The base camera module offers 70 minutes of battery life, or 160 minutes when attached to the front touchscreen module . And if you’re looking for various attachments and grip accessories, there’s a wealth of other add-ons, including a dedicated mic, magnetic lanyard, magnetic ball joint adapter, remote control extension rod, and more.

Click through for more official images of the DJI Action 2. Image : DJI Image : DJI Image : DJI Image : DJI Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue Image : DJI Image : DJI Image : DJI Image : DJI 1 / 8

The Action 2 includes support for 4K capture at up to 120fps (or 1080p at up to 240 fps) , and the camera’s lens offering a super-wide 155-degree field of view. The Action 2 also features DJI’s electronic image stabilization tech along with other recording modes like hyperlapse, tim e- lapse, live streaming, slow motion, and more. And with four built-in mics and built-in dust, drop, and water resistance (down to 10 meters), the Action 2 is ready out of the box for most adventures. Though if you like filming underwater, there is a dedicated waterproof case designed to go down to depths of up to 60 meters.

G/O Media may get a commission epic daily deals Save Big in the Best Amazon Deals of the Day Prime time savings

Uncover the latest and greatest bargains from across categories, curated by the Kinja Deals staff. Click here to start shopping

When it comes to sharing or editing your videos, you can connect the Action 2 to DJI’s free Mimo app using either Bluetooth or wifi, which also has an AI editor to help you quickly arrange your clips before sharing.

Advertisement

All told, the DJI Action 2 is a fresh take on the traditional GoPro formula and makes a lot of sense for people who want to use the same device that captures their adrenaline-filled adventures to film their vlogs, too.

The DJI Action 2 is available for pre order today and goes on sale Nov. 2. At launch, DJI is offering two different bundles: the $519 Dual-Screen Combo which comes with a DJI Action 2 Camera unit, front touchscreen module, magnetic lanyard, magnetic ball-joint adapter mount, and magnetic adapter mount, or the $399 Power Combo, which includes the DJI Action 2 Camera Unit, power module, magnetic lanyard, and magnetic adapter mount.