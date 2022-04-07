Idris Elba talks about playing Knuckles for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Locke & Key’s third season will be its last. Get your first look at Lestat and Louis in AMC’s Interview With the Vampire. Plus, a cheeky Moon Knight easter egg can net you an intriguing free comic. Spoilers, away!



Felix

Screen Daily reports Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will star in Felix, a horror film from producer Joe Carnahan described as “Super 8 meets Child’s Play.” Directed by John Kissack and written by Casey Giltner, the story concerns “Charlie and his best friend Jimmy” who “are making a film and dream of becoming big-time Hollywood directors. When Charlie’s father finds an old ventriloquist’s doll named Felix among his late mother’s belongings, Charlie and Jimmy cast the doll as the creepy antagonist. Through a chain of increasingly sinister and disturbing events the family discovers that Felix has a mind of his own and it’s up to Charlie and Jimmy to rid their family of an ominous force.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

When asked to reveal the villains of Multiverse of Madness, Sam Raimi suggested “altered” versions of Doctor Strange, Wanda and Baron Mordo.

Well, there’s iterations of our characters throughout the multiverse. So, if I were to say Strange...I’m not really supposed to answer this question, but I might be saying altered Strange. Same with Wanda and Mordo. But I would say, at different times, all of the above.

The Northman

SFF Gazette has six new character posters from The Northman.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Idris Elba discusses Knuckles in the latest Sonic 2 featurette.

Constellation

Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks are attached to star in Constellation, a new “conspiracy-based” series at Apple TV+ written by Peter Harness (Doctor Who) and directed by Michelle MacLaren. Rapace will play Jo, a character who “comes back to Earth after a disaster in space only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.” Details on Banks’ character are unavailable at this time. [TV Line]

Orphan Black: Echoes

TV Line also reports AMC has ordered an Orphan Black sequel series “set in the near future,” exploring “the scientific manipulation of human existence.” Created by Anna Fisko, the new series “follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

Unstable

Variety also has word Netflix has ordered Unstable, a new series from Santa Clarita Diet creator, Victor Fresco, starring Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe. Set in “a cutting-edge biotech research company,” the series follows “an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster.”

Severance

Good news! Severance has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. [TV Line]

Locke & Key

Bad news! Locke & Key’s third season will be its last, according to a recently released statement from showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill.

Moon Knight

Scanning a QR code that appears in latest episode of Moon Knight will allow you to download a digital copy of Werewolf By Night #33 — the character’s second appearance in the Marvel Universe.

Interview With the Vampire

People Magazine has new photos of Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson’s Louis de Pointe du Lac in AMC’s Interview With the Vampire. Click through to see more.

Halo

Cortana argues with Dr. Halsey in a clip from today’s new episode of Halo.

The Flash

Finally, Ronnie Raymond may have come back from the dead in the trailer for “Resurrection,” next week’s episode of The Flash.

Banner art by Jim Cook