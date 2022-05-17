Even more actors join Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. Get a look at the cast of HBO’s Gremlins cartoon, Secrets of the Mogwai. The first images from the Quantum Leap reboot are here. Plus, what’s coming on the now-final season of Roswell, New Mexico. Spoilers, away!



Pirates of the Caribbean 6

In conversation with The Sunday Times, Jerry Bruckheimer revealed Disney is indeed courting Margot Robbie to star in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without.

Advertisement

Rebel Moon

Due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline reports Ed Skrein has replaced Rupert Friend in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. Additionally, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee and Rhian Rees have joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon

The Shrinking of Treehorn

According to the latest issue of The Ankler (via Comic Book), Ron Howard is attached to direct an animated musical based on Florence Parry Heide and Edward Gorey’s 1971 children’s book, The Shrinking of Treehorn. Based on a script by Rob Lieber, the story follows “a young boy who starts shrinking” around the holidays in New York City, even though “his parents barely seem to notice” the metamorphosis unfold.

Advertisement

Consumed

During a recent interview with Variety, David Cronenberg revealed the planned TV series based on his own 2015 novel, Consumed, will now be a film at Netflix.

I tried and we got to two episodes, and then [Netflix] decided not to do it. And I was disappointed because I was interested in streaming in cinematic terms. I thought that would be a very interesting experience for me as a writer, as a creator, and then also as a director. And maybe I’ll have that experience one day… So the project that I was talking to Netflix about, it will be feature film instead. I don’t have a screenplay yet for that but I will be writing that. I think my feeling is I really was very interested in the whole Netflix streaming phenomenon, definitely. But I think that they’re still very conservative. I mean, I think they’re still like a Hollywood studio. I thought maybe they would be different. The difference is that Netflix can show very interesting streaming series from Korea, from Finland, and they say it’s a Netflix original, but it isn’t really — it’s something they have acquired. But I think when it comes to their actual production that they do themselves, they’re very conservative. I think they think in mainstream terms, that’s my experience with them anyway.

Advertisement

Evil Dead Rise

Director Lee Cronin shared some spooky sound design echoing through the hallways of post-production on Evil Dead Rise.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Dominion

Bloody-Disgusting has three new character posters of Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Dominion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vesper

Bloody-Disgusting also has a poster for Vesper, a new sci-fi film in which “a 13-year-old girl struggles to survive with her paralyzed father after the collapse of Earth’s ecosystem.”

Advertisement

Erzulie

After years apart, a group of friends reunite only to invoke the wrath of a swamp mermaid in the trailer for Erzulie, coming to VOD June 14.

Revealer

During the summer of 1987, an employee at an adult bookstore must survive a mysterious, violent uprising that may-or-may-not be the rapture alongside an overzealous religious protestor in the trailer for Revealer, written by comic book authors Tim Seeley and Michael Moreci.

Brian and Charles

A lonely inventor builds a robot from his washing machine in the trailer for Brian and Charles, coming to select theaters June 17.

Doctor Who

New set pictures from filming of the 60th anniversary special have given us our first glimpse at David Tennant and Catherine Tate’s return—including a new, dark-blue coat for the 10th Doctor’s costume, and the currently-unannounced return of Bernard Cribbins as Donna’s grandfather, Wilfred Mott. Click through to see more. [Metro]

Advertisement

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Ming-Na Wen and Cartoon Network have our first look at the cast of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Advertisement

Quantum Leap

KSiteTV also has four new images from the pilot episode of NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Mirror

Deadline reports Black Mirror has been officially renewed for a sixth season at Netflix.

Advertisement

Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites returns for its third season July 13 on Hulu.

Advertisement

For All Mankind

Soundgarden scores the race to Mars in the trailer for the third season of For All Mankind, premiering June 10 on Apple TV+.

Roswell, New Mexico



Finally, Liz and Max wonder what the future holds in the trailer for the final season of Roswell, New Mexico.

Banner art by Jim Cook

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.