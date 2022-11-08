More than one thousand of some of Kenya’s most endangered animals have died this year because of a devastating drought gripping the region.



A report released Friday from Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage takes stock of how the drought in East Africa is affecting some of Africa’s most iconic wildlife. In all, the report finds, the drought has led to the deaths of more than 500 wildebeest, more than 400 zebra, and more than 200 elephants between February and October of this year. Photos show some of the animal victims of this extreme weather (warning: some of the images may be disturbing).