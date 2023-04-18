Mini V8 Engine Turns Normal Electric Drill Into Nitro-Thirsty Monster

There are many advantages to using electric motors in tools, including high-levels of torque, lightweight designs, and relatively quiet operation. But if you miss the deafening roar of a gas-powered engine, it turns out you can upgrade a battery-powered drill with a tiny V8 engine and make it sound like you’re wielding a chainsaw instead.

This unorthodox upgrade by Tim of the YouTube channel TimWelds is somehow both absolutely pointless and surprisingly satisfying. It’s not often that you see someone holding and operating a V8-powered tool singlehandedly. Of course, this isn’t the same kind of V8 engine you’ll find under the hood of a Corvette, but is instead a miniature but fully-functional replica by Toyan that will cost you $1,800 if you opt for the nitro-powered (a mixture of nitromethane, methanol, and oil) version like Tim used. The engine doesn’t come pre-assembled, however, so if you’re thinking about trying a build like this, you’ll first want to take a crash course in building and troubleshooting engines .

I put a NITRO POWERED V8 ENGINE on my DRILL!

Although small enough to be held in a hand, this tiny V8 still manages to produce around 4.3-horsepower and includes features like overhead camshafts, dual carburetors, and a cooling system with a radiator. That all had to be taken into account and accommodated into a custom designed mount attached to the handle of an electric drill, which was sacrificed to create this nitro-burning alternative.

Hearing the drill roar to life after some trial and error involving some replaced ignition modules is definitely more satisfying than the high-pitched whine of a battery-powered electric drill, and while it certainly can’t produce as much torque as an electric motor can, the V8 engine, which can rev to 12,500 RPM, still has more than enough power to, you know, actually drill through things.