Musk took back the title during a bout of restraint, during which the centibillionaire didn’t tweet for 48 hours—inadvertently sending the message that he’s the most valuable when he’s silent. This 2 day window is apparently the longest he could stay away from the platform this year: As Bloomberg reports, Musk has tweeted every single day of 2023 up until May 29, just before he began his visit to China. Twitter is famously banned in China, and the chief twit using a VPN to tweet his ramblings wouldn’t be a good look while meeting with government officials. The last time Musk took a Twitter detox was in June 2022, when he was desperately pushing the eject button after expressing his desire to purchasing the company.

Musk and Twitter entered into an agreement to sell the platform to the world’s richest man in April 2022. The two parties then engaged in a will they/won’t they over the summer, in which Musk began to second guess his decision. Nevertheless, he persisted and Musk took over Twitter in November 2022 to mixed results. In less than a year, the platform has noticeably taken a tumble in quality, but Musk has named a successor as CEO in Linda Yaccarino.