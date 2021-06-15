Even More Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Pictures Tease a Mystery Role

Something gets glitchy with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andy Muschietti teases The Flash’s new suit for Barry. There’s trouble ahead in Alexandria for The Walking Dead’s final season. Plus, a new clip from F9, and Kevin Smith talks Masters of the Universe: Revelation influences. To me, my spoilers!
Red Sonja
Without further comment, Jaime Alexander shared an image of the script for the new Red Sonja film in her Instagram stories. Head over to Comic Book for a screengrab.
Greenland: Migration
Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin will return for a sequel to last year’s disaster movie, Greenland, from original director Ric Roman Waugh. Described as “a continuation of the story” which saw Earth devastated by a comet, the film will once again follow the surviving Garrity family, who “must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home.” [Deadline]
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sony Pictures Argentina tweeted (then deleted) a glitching No Way Home logo in a visual nod to Into the Spider-Verse set to Michael Giacchino’s rendition of the 1967 animated series’ theme song.
The Flash
Director Andy Muschietti’s revealed The Flash’s new suit (in part) and emblem on Instagram.
F9
Vin Diesel fights John Cena in a new clip from F9.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Even more set pictures reveal Indira Varma’s mysterious character in an Imperial officer uniform. Click through to Winter Is Coming to see more.
Assassin’s Creed
Netflix has tapped Diehard writer Jeb Stuart to pen its live-action take on the Ubisoft “stabbing and jumping into haystacks simulator” video game series.
The Midnight Club
Mike Flanagan announced the directors for each episode of The Midnight Club in a new Twitter post.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Kevin Smith also revealed episodes of his Masters of the Universe series will homage both Clive Barker’s Hellraiser and the 1987 He-Man movie starring Dolph Lundgren.
Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous
Colin Trevorrow also confirmed Camp Cretaceous will indeed return for a fourth season at Netflix.
The Walking Dead
Alexandria is in trouble in a new photo from the final season of The Walking Dead.
The Boys
Finally, Greg Hopwood shared his concept art for Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy on Twitter.
Banner art by Jim Cook
DISCUSSION
If anyone else but me cares, NBC canceled Manifest yesterday. https://deadline.com/2021/06/manifest-canceled-nbc-3-seasons-josh-dallas-netflix-1234754237/