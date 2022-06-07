It’s almost unfair to add “so far” to that headline as a disclaimer, because looking at what’s to come, it’s hard to think of something that could top the Daniels’ maximalist sci-fi action/relatable familial trauma generator epic Everything Everywhere All at Once as the best sci-fi film of 2022. But if you’re not sure why we’re so sold on it still, good news: it just got easier for you to check it out.



After an early streaming screening last night hosted by A24, Everything Everywhere All at Once—starring Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, the matriarch of a Chinese-American family navigating the stresses of tax season for their struggling laundromat and, oh, a sinister entity carving a bloody path across the entire multiverse to erase every version of her in existence—has finally been released for digital purchase today, June 7, ahead of a wider U.S. physical release on 4K UHD and Blu-ray July 5.

Following it s limited release in theaters last month, the film has created all sorts of buzz for its bonkers action, its zany riff on the multiverse that sets it apart from the current superhero movie obsession with the premise, and for Yeoh’s incredible performance. She’s joined by similarly exuberant turns from Stephanie Hsu as Evelyn’s queer daughter, Joy, and Indiana Jones and The Goonies’ Ke Huy Quan, making his long-awaited theatrical return as Evelyn’s put-upon husband Waymond. It also conveys touching themes around family relationships, lives not le d, love, and acceptance. Oh, and did we mention Yeoh just gets to kick a serious amount of ass? F or extended periods of time? It’s pretty great!

If you’re in the U.S. (don’t mind me twiddling my thumbs over here desperate to see it again in any format here in the UK ) and didn’t have a chance to see it in theaters, it’s now even easier to see what the very-justifiable amount of fuss is about from the comfort of your own home. And if you wanted to read more about what io9 thought of the film—after you’ve seen it of course, spoilers!—check out some highlights from our Everything Everywhere All at Once coverage below:

