Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has shot down a U.S. drone, according to multiple reports by Iranian state media channels. U.S. officials confirmed that the drone, an MQ-4C Triton, was brought down by a surface-to-air missile but there are major differences in the early U.S. and Iranian stories about the incident.



U.S. military officials insist that the American drone was flying through international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz. But Iran’s state media, which was the first to report on the incident, said that the drone was only brought down “after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace,” near the Kuhmobarak village in Iran’s Hormozgan province.

“No U.S. aircraft were operating in Iranian airspace today,” U.S. Navy Captain Bill Urban, a spokesperson for the U.S. military’s Central Command, told Reuters just before midnight Eastern time.

Gizmodo’s call to U.S. Central Command’s Public Affairs office early Thursday rang repeatedly without going to voicemail. There was also no response via email.

Iranian news outlets like Sepah News Agency initially reported that the drone was an RQ-4 Global Hawk model, but others revised their stories to acknowledge that it might be an MQ-4C, one of the newest drones in the U.S. fleet. The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) published a photo purporting to show the American drone in flames.

“The downing of the U.S. drone had an explicit, decisive and clear message that defenders of the Islamic Iran’s borders will show decisive and knockout reactions to aggression against this territory by any alien,” Iran’s Major General Hossein Salami said today, according to the Iranian news outlet Tasnim.

“Borders are our redline, and any enemy violating these borders will not go back,” Salami continued.

The exact model of the drone that was downed by Iranian forces is confusing some experts, largely because the MQ-4C is a very new aircraft. As aviation journalist Tyler Rogoway reports, the first ever deployment of the MQ-4C anywhere in the world was supposed to be this summer in the south Pacific territory of Guam, far away from Iran. News that an MQ-4C was already operating in the Middle East has taken some by surprise.



The MQ-4C, if that’s really what was shot down, is a highly advanced spy drone made by American military contractor Northrop Grumman. The MQ-4C has the ability to fly for 24 hours at a time and flight test videos uploaded to YouTube in 2013 show the drone performing 9-hour tests in its early days, with the ability to ascend to at least 50,000 feet.

Northrop Grumman videos from September of 2014 also show the aircraft’s first cross country flight from Palmdale, California to the Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. That video gives a sense of just how big the aircraft is, with a car visible for scale.

Other images of the aircraft that have been released by the U.S. Navy don’t give the same sense of its massive wingspan:



The U.S. claimed last week that Iran attempted to shoot down another American drone while the U.S. was investigating an attack on a two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, but the details surrounding that incident are also in dispute.

“According to our assessment, a modified Iranian SA-7 surface-to-air missile attempted to shoot down a U.S. MQ-9, at 6:45 a.m. local time, June 13, over the Gulf of Oman, to disrupt surveillance of the IRGC attack on the M/T Kokuka Courageous,” CENTCOM spokesperson Lt. Col. Earl Brown told ABC News this past Saturday.

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council told the IRNA on Wednesday that Iran doesn’t want war, but that it will protect its airspace.

“There will not be a military confrontation between Iran and America since there is no reason for a war. Accusing other countries has turned into a common practice among U.S. officials as they try to pressure other countries,” Ali Shamkhani said.

Another top Iranian national security official, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, today called on the drone dispute between the U.S. and Iran to be brought to the United Nations under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter.

“U.S. drone intrusion to the Iranian airspace is clear violation of the UN Charter and national sovereignty of the country,” Falahatpisheh said according to the Mehr News Agency.

But U.S. officials clearly have no real desire to get the United Nations involved. An alarming new report published by the New York Times last night indicates that the Trump regime is lobbying Congress about its desire to attack Iran. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is even claiming that there are close ties between Al Qaeda and Iran, which defies all logic. Al Qaeda is a militant Sunni group while Iran is 90 percent Shiite.

Pompeo appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation this past Sunday and refused to say whether the Trump regime has the legal authority to attack Iran without the approval of Congress.

“We don’t want Iran to get a nuclear weapon,” Pompeo told Face the Nation on Sunday. “The previous administration put them on a pathway that virtually guaranteed that they could get there. So we withdrew from the ridiculous JCPOA and are moving ourselves towards a set of policies which will convince Iran to behave simply like a normal nation.”

Thankfully, Congress appears to be skeptical of the allegations that Iran and Al Qaeda are cooperating, but that’s only behind closed doors. Unfortunately, members of both parties are much less willing to stand up to the Trump regime in public. Even Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has declined calls for President Trump to be impeached, despite the fact that President Trump is a very serious threat to American national security.

From the New York Times:

The Trump administration might argue that some military strikes against Iran do not require congressional permission. One potential such action would be a bombing of the Natanz nuclear facility, an option debated over the years by American and Israeli military officials. Attorney General William P. Barr also has unusually broad views of a president’s power to unilaterally start even a major war. The long-simmering discussion of presidential war powers in Congress has come to a boil in recent months, with bipartisan groups of lawmakers in both chambers introducing legislation that would place limits on the president.

That leaves Americans at the brink, wondering if the U.S. government under the auspices of Trump and his cronies who helped start the Iraq War in 2003, will stumbled into another war for no good reason. The Trump regime has done this before with countries like North Korea, with the president promising “fire and fury,” only to pull back and stage photo-ops with dictator Kim Jong Un and talk about how much they love each other. But one of these days, the Trump regime will say or do something that hampers it from reversing course before people die.

Let’s just hope Iran isn’t that thing.