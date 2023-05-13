If you can’t beat ‘em, copy ‘em

Dahan told Gizmodo’s that Meta’s news strategy of sharing ad revenues for reels looks an awful lot like Meta’s previous decision to copy and paste Snapchat’s Stories feature into Instagram. Facebook faced an existential threat from Snapchat at the time. In 2023, the existential threat is TikTok.

Even if the strategies are notably similar, Dahan said it isn’t clear whether Meta would see the same degree of long-term success with Reels as it has with Stories, which have eclipsed Snapchat entirely. Snapchat, at the time, suffered from a lack of user discovery on its platform, which made the Instagram clone an all-around better, easier option for many users. TikTok, by contrast, is renowned for its discovery and has internet virality baked into the product.

“Instagram and YouTube Really have to grapple with the fact that you have this really strong organically grown community in TikTok,” Dahan said. “So it’s not going to be as easy as just replicating it.”

The much simpler solution, for Meta as well as for other social networks, is if TikTok simply disappears. The app is already banned from federal employee devices and the devices of employees in around half of all states. Around half a dozen other bills seek to take that a step further and ban the app nationally on private devices. Last month, Montana’s legislature made history by passing a first-of-its-kind law banning the app in the state. It’s not just wacko lawmakers calling for bans either. Recent polling shows the general public increasingly appears split on TikTok’s fate.

The increasing possibility of a resurgent Instagram rising from the ashes of a banned TikTok has led some TikTok users to adopt an unfounded, but understandable theory: what if Meta was behind the ban all along?

Multiple TikTok creators have released videos in recent months attempting to tie Meta to the recent spurt of bills targeting TikTok. Many of those videos reference a March 2022 investigation from The Washington Post which revealed Meta paid a Republican consulting firm called Targeted Victory to place op-eds and letters in regional newspapers across the country with the goal of souring public opinion against TikTok. In some cases, these stories blamed the app for dangerous “trends” that actually originated on Facebook.

Publicly, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has taken a cautious approach when discussing TikTok. In a 2020 meeting with employees, he said government national security concerns surrounding the app were valid but said a wholesale ban would set a “really bad long-term precedent.” At the same tie, Zuckerberg has criticized TikTok for “censoring” protests. Meta punching bag and occasional attack dog Nick Clegg, by contrast, has spoken more bluntly. During a recent interview with Bloomberg, Clegg said Chinese-owned tech companies have “pretty profound differences in values,” compared to US competitors. It’s unfair, he complained, that TikTok gets to operate in the US while Facebook is banned in China.

“In the end, there’s always an underlying issue of values: What values are the underpinning of new technologies?” Clegg asked.

Dahan told Gizmodo he wouldn’t be surprised if Meta was engaged in some form of lobbying behind the scenes to support TikTok bans.

“They [competing social media platforms] all want that,” he said. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel admitted as much himself when asked about the possibility of a TikTok ban last month. “We’d love that,” he said.

It’s impossible to say how effective these efforts were but one thing is clear. The appetite for a TikTok ban in 2023 is much more prevalent than just one the year prior.

“I don’t think people realize nobody wants to run back to Meta,” Imani Barbarin, one of the TikTok creators attempting to link Meta to TikTok ban said, “Like people are not clamoring for Reels.”

