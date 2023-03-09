Facebook

Meta’s Most Moderated Word Will See Its Day in Court

The continued moderation of an Arabic word is being considered by Meta's Oversight Board after the company's policy routinely flags it as terrorist content.

By
Nikki Main
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Meta's Oversight Board Reviews Removal of Arabic Word 'Shaheed'
Image: Kelly Sullivan (Getty Images)

Meta’s Oversight Board is considering whether to moderate the Arabic word “shaheed” on the company’s social media platform after it was flagged as terrorist-related content. Shaheed, which means “martyr,” is the most moderated word on Meta’s platform, accounting for more content removals than any other site.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Making the Facebook Papers Public
May 23, 2022
Meta's Apparent Firing Goof
July 13, 2022

Meta requested its semi-independent oversight board weigh in on the controversy and in the request, the company told the board that when translated into English, “shaheed” is typically used to praise or revere an individual who dies unexpectedly such as “in an accident or in a conflict or war.” Because the term is categorized as praising someone, Meta said the word falls under the Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy (DIO).

The DIO policy dictates that any individual or organization that promotes violence or proclaims a violent mission is considered to “have the most direct ties to offline harm.

Advertisement

According to the Oversight Board, Meta expressed concern over removing “shaheed” citing that it “can result in severe ‘strikes,’ or sanctions, for users.” The board continued, “The company acknowledges that its current approach may result in significant over-enforcement, particularly in Arabic-speaking countries.

Given the multiple meanings of ‘shaheed’ and difficulties in accounting for context at scale, Meta accepts that it may be removing speech that is “not intended to praise a designated individual.”

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

Meta declined to comment, instead directing Gizmodo to its Transparency Center. The company said in a statement on the site, “Currently, we treat the word “shaheed” as explicit praise when used in reference to a designated individual, and we remove this content when we’re aware of it. We do not remove the word “shaheed” on its own or when used to reference non-designated individuals.”

Meta proposed three options to the board, first suggesting it remove any content that uses the word “shaheed” in reference to an individual, the second option would allow the use of the word in reference to a dangerous individual if the user is not praising that person, and the third proposed option is to remove content that uses Shaheed to reference a dangerous individual only if it relates to terrorist actions. Meta suggested this as the easiest option moving forward, saying that it would require a change in its DIO policy with the caveat that it could be construed as promoting voice over public safety. 

Advertisement

The Oversight Board did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.

“Meta asks the Board whether it should continue to remove content using “shaheed” to refer to individuals designated as dangerous under its Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy, or whether a different approach would better align with the company’s values and human rights responsibilities,” the Oversight Board said in a news release. “Meta also requests guidance on similar content issues that may arise in the future.”

Advertisement

The Oversight Board is currently reviewing Meta’s request and is asking the public to share their personal opinions on the matter by submitting a contribution request on its website. The contribution form will be open until April 10 at 3 p.m. UTC, but the Oversight Board says the final decision will take much longer and it will post the results on its website.

TechFacebook