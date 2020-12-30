The Big Viral Moments of 2020 That Were Totally Fake

Viral Video of Man Burning Trump Ballots Is Totally Fake

Gif : Twitter

There were plenty of fake photos and videos circulating before the 2020 presidential election, but this video of some guy supposedly burning Trump ballots probably takes the cake for misinformation. The names on the ballots indicate they’re actually sample ballots from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and election officials in that city say the sheets of paper don’t include barcode markings that would be visible on proper ballots. The city even had to release a public statement saying they weren’t real ballots, though we never learned who made the video.