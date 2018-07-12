Photo: Getty

The FCC blew past a deadline to respond to questions brought by two U.S. senators over dubious “cyberattack” claims made by agency officials.



In a June letter, Senators Ron Wyden and Brian Schatz questioned FCC Chairman Ajit Pai over issues undermining the integrity of its comment system, which, in June 2014 and May 2017, impacted the public’s ability to comment on proposed rulemaking concerning net neutrality. During last year’s downtime, the FCC blamed distributed denial-of-service attacks as the cause. It also told several reporters that the incident was similar to attacks on the system during the 2014 incident.

The senators’ questioned followed two reports by Gizmodo detailing the efforts of FCC officials to push the “cyberattack” narrative despite a lack of proof. In 2014, when the agency was controlled by Democrats, the FCC determined there was no evidence to support the claim that a cyberattack occurred. After Pai, the Trump-appointed chairman, took over, the agency’s press office changed the official story in an effort to bolster its claim about a cyberattack last year.

Pai has since distanced himself from the statements made to reporters, telling the Washington Post in June: “I’m not an IT expert myself.”

On June 11, Wyden and Schatz asked the FCC to revise or update its previous responses to U.S. lawmakers about whether the agency had been targeted by a malicious attack in 2017. “Please answer these questions in writing by June 27, 2018,” the lawmakers said.

That date has come and gone, and the FCC has remained silent, while also refusing to answer any press inquiries over the matter. Sen. Wyden’s office contacted the FCC as recently as yesterday to ask if they intended to respond, but as of yet have not heard back. The FCC did not respond when asked if they intended to answer the lawmakers’ questions.

The FCC has been publicly criticized by Democratic leaders for ignoring oversight questions from lawmakers. Pai himself was admonished over what the Democrats called a “lack of candor.” (Last year, a Trump-appointed attorney at the U.S. Justice Department issued guidance that states executive agencies such as the FCC have no obligation to respond to questions posed by Democrats, who are in the minority, outside of a formal hearing.)

Republican leadership has been criticized for failing to conduct FCC oversight hearings they’d previously agreed to hold. The Energy and Commerce Committee’s majority had agreed to one oversight hearing per quarter; as of last month, four hearings had been skipped. Gizmodo has learned the Democrats are preparing for an oversight hearing, potentially by the end of this month, but nothing is set in stone.

The FCC did not respond when asked if it was preparing to testify before Congress this month.

The FCC has begun to blame some of the issues stemming from its hasty net neutrality repeal on the comment system, which it spent millions of dollars over the past few years to overhaul. Pai told two Senators, one of whom was a Republican, this week that the FCC needed “to rebuild and re-engineer” the comment system to prevent another flood of fake comments using stolen identities.