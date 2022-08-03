I have been called many things for this list. A monster. A war criminal. Emotionally stunted. Cursed. A few of those things may be true, but the fact remains that I would eat a Fidough in a second after it had been fried up like a funnel cake and dusted in powdered sugar. I do not regret my decision, but I do regret telling my editor, who has asked me to record my criminal acts to the blogosphere for posterity.

