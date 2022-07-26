Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man

Sure, Good Smile could have made a two-armed, two-legged version of da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man, but that’s not what da Vinci sketched. He sketched four arms and four legs, mostly to illustrate human anatomy... but who’s to say he wasn’t also dreaming up the perfect warrior who could suplex Michelangelo’s David in a no-holds-barred wrestling match? Not me, certainly.



If you love these figures as much as I do, you can order some of them here—or just go check out more of these wonderful photos.

