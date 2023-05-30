Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ The Flash has faced a long journey to get to the screen, with various filmmakers attached at various times to take on the Flashpoint-inspired story. A constant throughout , however, has been star Ezra Miller, who remained part of the project d espite some very public legal troubles.

T he film’s June 16 release is now on the horizon; the finished product includes reshoots that Miller participated in after seeking help at the behest of Warner Bros . Back in August of last year, Miller was given options in order to continue working on the film—and apparently the actor kept to their agreements so diligently, Flash director Andy Muschietti is confident that if he were to return for a sequel, so would it s star. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it, ” the filmmaker told t he Playlist’s Discourse podcast, adding, “it feels like a character that was made for them.”

Flash producer Barbara Muschietti praised Miller’s behavior on set: “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role— physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Critics have raved about their performance in the film, but the effect of Miller’s past actions on regular audiences won’t become apparent until the film opens . Ultimately moviegoers will determine if Miller’s journey to accountability is enough to support their work again and any potential for a sequel.

The Flash opens June 16.

