The First Reactions to The Flash Are Here, And They're Blisteringly Good

After what certainly feels like a long wait—with tumultuous times for its star and a regime change for its studio in the meantime—DC’s The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the It series), has finally screened for an audience at CinemaCon. How did Barry Allen’s big-screen solo sojourn (“solo,” but with assists from Batman, Supergirl, etc.) fare? Here are some early reactions!



The first reactions are pouring in from Cinemacon 2023, and right now, they’re... surprisingly good? There was a lot of talk coming into this movie, especially among Warner Bros. execs themselves, about the buzz for Muschietti’s superhero smash, and it turns out that buzz might be a little realer than some expected. Check out a few of the reactions, kicking off with io9's own Germain Lussier.

The Flash, directed by Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Prey), stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/the Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, and Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman. It arrives in theaters June 16.

