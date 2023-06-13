We got a teaser in May, and now Apple TV+ has released a full trailer for Foundation season two. The future of humanity looks potentially doomed in the Isaac Asimov adaptation, but it also looks rather gorgeous, confirming that intergalactic war and eye candy are not mutually exclusive. Check it out!

Foundation — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

“More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within,” explains Apple TV+’s official synopsis. “ Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.”

Created by David S. Goyer and based on Asimov’s stories, Foundation stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey as those four main characters, heading up an ensemble that also includes Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Ella-Rae Smith, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur , Ben Daniels, and Dimitri Leonidas. Season two runs 10 episodes and will have a weekly rollout, with the premiere on July 14 on Apple TV+.

