If you’re sick and tired of other human beings standing between you and your Whopper and simply can’t comprehend the concept of cooking your own food, you’re in luck, 2022 might just be the year for you!

Restaurants and food suppliers around the world are taking lessons learned from the pandemic and, in many cases, are adapting technologies to more permanent solutions. Cashierless checkout, online ordering, and QR codes all existed prior to the pandemic but were exposed to a much wider population of diners out of necessity.

Like ecommerce more generally, the pandemic accelerated an already growing trend of tech integration within the food industry. Now, with regulations easing for better or worse throughout much of the world, entrepreneurs and startups are trying to see whether or not some of those habits picked up during the end times will live on. Here are six of the sometimes creepy ways tech may weave its way into food service this year.