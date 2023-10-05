Updates From Frozen 3, One Piece, and More

Damien Leone teases that fans will see plenty of Terrifier 3 when the second film returns to theaters soon. Get an extended look at Kiernan Shipka’s new time travel slasher film, Totally Killer. Plus, what’s coming on Chucky, Invasion, and more. To me, my spoilers!



The Occupant

THR reports Blair Butler (Hell Fest, The Invitation) has been hired to write The Occupant for Barbarian director, Zach Cregger. Based on a short story by Victor Sweetser, the the project is described as “a spin on the traditional haunted house tale” in which “something sinister arrives” alongside a family who relocates an “old house” to a “small town.”

Frozen 3

In conversation with Deadline, Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee stated Disney recently “carved out time” with her to discuss a third movie.

All I’ll say is that last week, they carved out time for me to work with the creative team on it. And I’m blown away. I’m so excited. I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet. I might be doing nothing.

VelociPastor 2

Comic Book reports principal photography has wrapped on VelociPastor 2.

Terrifier 3

Damien Leone promises “a legit teaser/trailer” running “over two-minutes long” will be attached to prints of Terrifier 3 when it’s rereleased this November.

Wonka

According to Film Ratings, Wonka has been rated PG for “some violence, mild language and thematic elements.”

Totally Killer

Kiernan Shipka travels back in time to 1987 in a new clip from Totally Killer.

Totally Killer Sneak Peek | Prime Video

One Piece

During a recent interview with TV Line, One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens confirmed he hopes to cast Jamie Lee Curtis as the live-action Dr. Kureha in season two.

We have opportunities to stunt cast some roles that are very important, and it came out that Jamie Lee Curtis is a One Piece fan. As soon as she said that, we were like, ‘OK, we have to try and get her on the show. What can we do?’ And Dr. Kureha, very luckily, is a character who is coming up in our story, and is someone who is perfect for Jamie Lee Curtis. As of right now, SAG is still striking, so there have not been real conversations. But as soon as there can be, I’m ready. I will take her out to dinner, we’ll talk about it. We’ll do all of it, because at this point we’re writing for her — we really, really want her to come and play with us in Season 2.

Invasion

Nihil “breaks into the enclosure” in the synopsis for “Cosmic Ocean,” the eighth episode of Invasion’s second season.

Mitsuki begins experiencing symptoms from her time with the alien entity. Nikhil breaks into the enclosure, setting off global seismic events.

Loki

The Time Variance Authority has teamed with McDonald’s for a PSA on the butterfly effect.



Quantum Leap

Ben leaps into the body of an Egyptian bank teller in the trailer for “Ben & Teller,” next week’s episode of Quantum Leap.

Quantum Leap 2x02 Promo “Ben & Teller” (HD)

American Horror Story: Delicate

Anna’s ultrasound appears irregular in the trailer for “Vanishing Twin,” next week’s episode of American Horror Story: Delicate.

American Horror Story 12x04 Promo “Vanishing Twin” (HD) Season 12 Episode 4 Promo | AHS Delicate

Chucky

Jake and Devon hatch a plan to infiltrate the White House while Lexi visits Tiffany in prison in the trailer for “Let the Right One In,” next week’s episode of Chucky.

Chucky 3x02 Promo “Let The Right One In” (HD)

007: Road to a Million

Finally, Brian Cox (an actor who has never appeared in a James Bond movie) hosts a 007-themed reality game show in the trailer for Amazon’s 007: Road to a Million.

007: Road To A Million - Official Teaser | Prime Video

