The third episode of Gizmodo podcast Gadgettes just dropped on your preferred podcast platform. Each week, your hosts, Gizmodo reporter Florence Ion and senior editor Caitlin McGarry, womansplain the gadgets we’re testing and reviewing as well as interview our fellow Gizmodo reporters about the week’s biggest tech news.



This week, we’re guiding you toward your next big smartphone purchase. Caitlin and Flo muse over the year’s best releases, from Apple to Android. We’ll help you decide if the iPhone 13 Pro’s camera is worth the upgrade (it is) or whether you should spring for one of Samsung’s foldable smartphones (definitely look for a sale).

Gizmodo reporter Brianna Provenzano also joins us to talk about Netflix’s latest follies. Why is the streaming service testing a TikTok-like feed for kids? Why is it attempting to become a mobile gaming service all of a sudden? And will the company’s CEO stop upsetting frustrated workers?

Then it’s cozy time. We talk about the comfiest games, starting with Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Nintendo Switch. The game got its long-awaited downloadable content early last week, and, naturally, we’ve been playing non-stop—despite all the cockroaches. Flo also offers suggestions for other wholesome games to play that can help you ring in this season of hibernation, including Hokko Life on the PC and My Oasis and Viridi on Android.

We created Gadgettes to be inclusive of a variety of technology viewpoints—gadgets should be accessible to all.

Thanks for tuning in, and if you have questions or comments, we’d love to hear from you: gadgettes@gizmodo.com