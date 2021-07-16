Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of all things good, plastic, and— this week, at least— v ery, very large. Yes, that’s right, we’ve got the first details on Hasbro’s next Marvel Legends crowdfunder project, plus Boba Fett on his new throne, Lego Camper Vans, McFarlane’s intriguing new Disney line, and more. Check it out!



Hasbro Marvel Legends Series HasL ab Galactus Figure

The latest entry in Hasbro’s crowdfunded “HasL ab” series goes even bigger than its previously ridiculously big X-Men sentinel to give us Galactus, in all his gigantic beauty. Measuring a truly absurd 32 inches tall, the figure, should it reach its 14,000 pre-order target to actually get made, comes packed with extra details, including three swappable face plates, light- up functions in the head and chest, and 70 points of articulation—a chunk of which are in Galactus’ hands, to pose his grasping gesticulations juuust right. All that massive hunk of electronics and plastic will cost you though—HasL ab wants $400 for your preorder, with fans of all things giant and planet-eating needing to hit that aforementioned 14,000 target by August 30 to have all that money leave your bank account in one big chomp.



Lego Volkswagen T2 Camper Van

You’re not experiencing déjà vu ; 10 years ago Lego did release a Volkswagen camper van model, but at 2,207 pieces, its new Volkswagen T2 Camper Van has over 800 more pieces than the original. That not only means its designer was able to better capture the van’s curves, but also include features like a pop-up tent roof, a functional sliding side door, a working steering wheel, and an engine replica hidden beneath a working hood. It will be available for pre-order starting on August 1 for $180.

Mattel Fisher-Price Run DMC Little People

Mattel is making it harder and harder to not start obsessively collecting its special edition Little People sets, which no longer seem just for toddlers. Following Little People versions of characters from The Office, The Lord of the Rings, The Masters of the Universe, and even the rock band KISS, Mattel has recently revealed Little People replicas of Joseph “Run” Simmons, Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell—better known as Run DMC. You can find the trio on Amazon now for $15.

Hot Toys The Mandalorian Boba Fett With Throne

The ultimate version of “But she’s got a new hat!” is here, because Hot Toys is taking their previously revealed Mando-era Boba Fett, cleaning up his armor (as the infamous bounty hunter did in the show), and repackaging it as a new figure set. Hooray! Well, the actual hooray is that this re-painted Boba comes with the massive throne briefly occupied by Bib Fortuna in the finale of The Mandalorian season two , before Boba and Fennec promptly relieved him of it. Aside from the whopping chunk of display base, Boba still comes with a bunch of accessories to do things other than manspread on his new chair: a blaster rifle and pistol, flamethrower and grapple-whip pieces, two bonus holograms of the Razor Crest and Boba’s ship, and, of course, a headsculpt depicting Temuera Morrison’s likeness underneath the helmet. The Boba and chair set will set you back $390, while just the figure without it (and the bonus hologram pieces) will cost around $245. Both are currently expected to release in late 2022. [Toyark]

McFarlane Toys Disney Mirrorverse Seven-Inch Buzz Lightyear

Disney Mirrorverse, the mobile role-playing game that pairs Disney and Pixar characters from an alternate universe that combines fighting and RPG elements, hasn’t been released yet, but we’ve already gotten a look at at least one of the characters courtesy of a new seven-inch figure from McFarlane Toys. Buzz Lightyear looks less like a space ranger and more like a space assassin with upgraded armor that seems like it would fit right into the Halo universe. Pricing is expected to be around $20, although official availability is currently unknown.

Mattel Jurassic Park Amber Collection Dr. Alan Grant And Jurassic Park III Velociraptor

Although he’s responsible for single-handedly guiding two children safely through Jurassic Park and then returning a sequel later to help another group of people get safely off of Isla Sorna, everyone from Dennis Nedry to Richard Hammond has appeared in Mattel’s Jurassic Park Amber collection before Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant. But the cantankerous palaeontologist is finally getting his due with a well-articulated figure that includes a swappable hand holding a raptor claw and an alternative. He’ll also be joined by one of the frilled velociraptors from Jurassic Park III, and while Grant will most likely sell for $25, the raptor will probably be closer to $35.

Hasbro Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire

Everyone wants in on the multiverse action, because like in the Transformers Shattered Glass alternate storylines, the bad guys become the heroes and, even more fun, the good g uys become the baddies. Long a favorite of those who grew up engrossed in the original animated series and toy lines (and who had limited access to anime), the Shattered Glass version of Jetfire stands 11 inches tall and includes 12 armor and weapon accessories, six blast effects for the engines, and a wonderfully evil black and purple repaint. Jetfire goes from robot to “Cybertronian jet mode” in 36 steps, and is available for pre-order now from Hasbro Pulse for $92 with an expected delivery sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

Playmobil Special Edition Volkswagen Beetle and T1 Camping Bus

Someone must have fired up the wayback machine this week because in addition to Lego’s new Volkswagen throwback model, Playmobil has also revealed updated versions of its VW Beetle and T1 Camping Bus playsets. They’re both now available in “ Special Edition” versions featuring snazzy chrome accents on the wheels and trim of both vehicles, as well as unique serial numbers stamped on the underside of each one. Both the Special Edition Beetle and Camping Bus should be available now, but they’re more expensive than the chrome-less options, at $60 and $70, respectively.

