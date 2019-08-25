This week at Gizmodo, we took a long, hard look at what could have been with our Alternate Internet series, cataloging some of the ways the web could have been different—or still could be. While we didn’t have the time to write a sweeping, The Wheels of Time-length series on what would happen if I was given absolute control over the internet (nothing good!), we did take the time to look at how Mark Zuckerberg is digital slumlord, what happened to all those old-time social media sites that weren’t bought up by Facebook, how we can rebuild the existing internet to be sustainable, and the future of the quantum web.



Other coverage you should check out: Gizmodo uncovered an alleged culture of mishandling sexual misconduct claims at massage app Zeel, found records detailing how Amazon wields power over how police departments describe its Ring surveillance products, and looked at a massive security breach that hit porn site Luscious. Elsewhere, we covered the discovery of an old SD card depicting a YouTuber’s final moments before his tragic death, interviewed the creatives behind Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, took a deep dive into how media consolidation is robbing us of fresher stories, and found the time to bask in the joy of Bird Twitter.

All this and more, below:

