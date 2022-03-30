Yes, Another Targaryen

Just when you thought you’d seen all the blonde wigs, here’s Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen with her husband, Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka “the Sea Snake” (played by Steve Toussaint). His nickname is more robust than hers, “The Queen Who Never Was,” given after she was passed over for Iron Throne duties in favor of Viserys, her cousin. (Side note: remember when Game of Thrones changed Asha Greyjoy’s name to “Yara” so viewers wouldn’t get her confused with the wildling character named Osha? Seems House of the Dragon, which has a brain-twister in the making between Rhaenyra and Rhaenys here, isn’t too concerned about that.)

House of the Dragon—which has many more yet-to-be-glimpsed characters, including but not limited to the dragons of its title—premieres August 21 on HBO Max.

