The raven that flew in earlier today carrying news of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon’s August premiere date was swiftly followed by another bird laden with new images from the much-anticipated HBO Max series. We’ve had a few glimpses of a handful of characters before, but this is our best look yet, at least until we get a trailer.
Scroll through for new peeks of the show’s ensemble cast, starting with the concerned-looking woman you see here. She’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, (played by Emma D’Arcy), a dragon rider who’s one of House of the Dragon’s royal characters vying to sit on the Iron Throne.