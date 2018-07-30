Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

First it was the Kindle that allowed the world to enjoy its romance novels without fear of public embarrassment. Next, Google will let everyone browse the web in the privacy of virtual reality with its Chrome browser and Daydream VR headset.

Chrome is now available for the VR platform, bringing the dream of a web browser right to your face. No longer will you need to protect your viewing habits simply because there are other humans around. Now you can ogle whatever you want on your six-hour flight, including your favorite tech blog. Just put on some headphones, please.

This version of Chrome, available now as an update in the Google Play app store, is a full-fledged browser and includes Chrome’s all-important Incognito mode (of course), along with voice search and Chrome’s syncing functionality. Since your Daydream headset comes with a controller, the browser is optimized to take advantage of the handy accessory.

Google teased that Chrome would come to its VR platform a little while ago, so this update is an expected one. Still, there are a few upcoming features that may improve your VR-browsing experience. For example, a particularly helpful-sounding “cinema mode” is on the way, possibly to help make your most heart-pounding videos seem more immersive. We’ve reached out to Google for more details on future updates.

Since Google’s own Daydream headset is so dang comfy, it might be hard to resist the urge to pour yourself a glass of wine, dim the lights, strap this baby on, and go for a wild ride through your RSS feed while you ingest the evening news. Or something.

