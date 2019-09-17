General Mills has issued a voluntary recall of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour after the company found E. coli during a quality control check, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall only affects 5-pound packages of Gold Medal with a use-by date of September 6, 2020. As the FDA notes on its website, General Mills hasn’t received any reports of illness from the product, and no other versions of Gold Medal flour are being recalled.

As USA Today notes, the recall affects roughly 600,000 pounds of flour—120,000 of those five-pound bags. General Mills last recalled 10 million pounds of Gold Medal Flour in 2016 over E. coli concerns.

The strain of E. coli that was discovered, O26, has the potential to be deadly and can cause bloody diarrhea and dehydration. E. coli O26 is destroyed through baking and frying, which is one of the reasons that people are discouraged from eating things like raw cookie dough. It’s not just the raw eggs that can get you.

Anyone who believes they’ve consumed the potentially contaminated flour is encouraged to see a doctor and to contact local health authorities. (Seriously, let authorities know.) E. Coli O26 generally takes about 2-8 days to hit, according to the CDC, so anyone who thinks they recently consumed the flour should be vigilant for a while.

If you have the offending flour and want a coupon for a replacement product, you can fill out an online form at General Mills’ website. You can also call General Mills directly at 1-800-230-8103 or mail a request letter to the company at P.O. Box 9452, Minneapolis, MN 55440.