It’s been over a decade since the last book in the A Song of Ice and Fire saga, Dance of Dragons, hit shelves. Game of Thrones has started and ended. House of the Dragon, the first of multiple planned spinoffs, is about to air. And in all that time, we’ve been waiting for The Winds of Winter to howl. And yet, here we are.



Now that Martin has declared that he’s sick of offering updates on a book he’s been offering updates on for 11 years at this point, we take a look back at the long history of The Winds of Winter not happening, from preview chapters and hope, to delays and despair, and even a global pandemic in between.