Best Of The Week

Giant Sloths, Medieval Dancing, and Too Many Cords: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Alyse Stanley
Filed to:best stories of the week
Clockwise from top left: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo); Martin Tomasz (Courtesy of La Brea Tar Pits); Angelica Alzona (Gizmodo); Getty Images.
Congratulations on making it through another week—especially now that each week feels about 2 billion years long. 2019 might as well be a myth at this point. Oh, speaking of losing all sense of time, next Sunday is Mother’s Day just FYI. So consider this your official warning siren for any gift-getting that you might have put on the back burner. Wee-woo wee-woo!

This week, the Gizmodo folks cranked out some quality blogs on the precarious future of movie theatres after this pandemic, the mystery behind a mass grave containing nearly two dozen enormous sloth skeletons, and why we turn to the delightfully macabre whenever it feels like the world around us is on fire. We also covered how our relationship with trash may never be the same after this novel coronavirus outbreak, how our medieval ancestors tried to dance the plague away, which Star Trek: Voyager episodes hold top-tier status, and this strange bird hybrid that’s as bizarre as it is horny.

You can find all these stories and more below:

