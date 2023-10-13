Google Pixel Watch Takes Longer to Charge Now

The original Pixel now takes 15 minutes more to charge than it did before. But longer charging times aren’t necessarily a bad thing. They can ensure good long-term health for your battery and device.



Previously, the Google Pixel Watch’s battery could go up to 50% from 0% in 30 minutes, 80% in 55 minutes, and 100% in 80 minutes. Now, the Watch takes 45 minutes to go from 0% to 50%, 75 minutes to go to 80%, and 110 minutes to reach 100%.

While fast charging is preferred by a number of users as it suits their busy routines, it’s not the best for your tech. Though we’re not sure why Google rolled this firmware update out, we assume it’s to protect your Watch. Also, according to Android Police, there were some reports of the Pixel Watch’s backplate randomly falling off and of the device overheating while on charge.

Wireless charging is preferred by a number of people because of how hassle-free it is. But it generates a lot of heat and has the potential to damage your device. It makes your battery life shorter, affects internal parts, and causes them to fall apart because the overheating results in the glue melting instead of holding the parts together. The Pixel Watch’s backplate falling off makes more sense now and it’s also easier to see why Google would make changes to how the Watch charges.

It’s important to note that the firmware update only applies to the original Pixel Watch, so those of you who got your hands on the new Pixel Watch 2 will still see previous charging times. Apparently, the pin-based charging system on the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t produce as much heat anyway, so that hopefully shouldn’t be a cause for concern.