I wrote earlier that I’m still getting to know the Pixel Watch after being stuck on Samsung watches for so long. But I’m concurrently learning the Apple Watch Series 8. I’ve had the Apple Watch for only a few weeks, but it’s already given me an idea of how Google can improve the Pixel Watch.



The two smartwatches are from different ecosystems, but the Pixel Watch is supposed to be a carrot on a stick for anyone deciding between Android and iOS. But for all the ways it might mirror the Apple Watch, it’s still missing some features. Here’s a look at some similarities and differences between Google’s Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8.