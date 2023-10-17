Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Google

Google Rolls Out New Accessibility Features to Make Daily Tasks Easier

New features in Maps, Search and Chrome are aimed at helping users with disabilities navigate their devices more easily.

By
Maxwell Zeff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Many of Google’s new features aim to help blind and low-vision users.
Many of Google’s new features aim to help blind and low-vision users.
Photo: MisterStocker (Shutterstock)

Google announced Tuesday a slew of new ways to help those with a wide range of disabilities use its products.

The company added a new business attribute icon to its Maps and Search products allowing businesses to self-identify as disabled-owned. The icon adds to Google’s growing list of business attributes, including Black-owned, Asian-owned and LGBTQ+ frienly.

Watch
No Google AI Search, I Don’t Need to Learn About the “Benefits of Slavery”
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Google's New $1,800 Pixel Phone Worth It? | Gizmodo Review
June 26, 2023
Google’s Antitrust Case Is the Best Thing That Ever Happened to AI
January 31, 2023
Google’s new disabled-owned business icon.
Google’s new disabled-owned business icon.
Image: Google
Advertisement

Google also released Magnifier, a camera-based app designed to use the Pixel’s camera like a magnifying glass, allowing users to zoom in and add color filters. The app was designed alongside the Royal National Institute of Blind People and the National Federation of the Blind, and it’s helpful for low-vision people to see small details in the world around them. The filters can enhance the contrast, brightness and color of small text and other subtleties that people with low vision may struggle with. The feature will be available on the Pixel 5 and up, excluding the Pixel Fold.

Magnifier on Google Pixel

Accessible walking routes will make their way to Google Maps all users to navigate paths free of stairs. The feature is made for people who use wheelchairs but can also be helpful for older people who have trouble with stairs or folks traveling with strollers. Google Maps is introducing a wheelchair icon to destinations that have a step-free entrance, and accessible amenities.

Advertisement
Google Pixel’s new Guided Frame feature.
Google Pixel’s new Guided Frame feature.
Photo: Google
Advertisement

Guided Frame came out last year to improve selfies but new additions to it allow blind or low-vision users to take selfies. The combination of audio cues, high-contrast animations and tactile feedback allows low-vision users to get the perfect shot, ensuring faces, pets, dinner plates or even documents are perfectly in-frame. This update is available on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro but will roll out to the Pixel 6+ later this year.

Advertisement

Another feature added earlier this year was implemented on Google’s crown jewel: its search bar. The Chrome address bar now detects typos and suggests websites based on what Google thinks you meant. The technology can help people with dyslexia as well as anyone who makes the occasional typo get the content they’re looking for.