Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round-up of the best toys and merchandise news you can shake your bank savings at. This week: Todd McFarlane delivers the Todd McFarlane-iest Batman yet, Figuarts swings into Spider-Man town for No Way Home, and new Avatar figures get... very Aang-ry. Check it out!



Hasbro Marvel Legends Eternals Figures

Marvel movies are on the way to theaters again, which right now means action figures that should’ve been out last year are actually about to roll out. Case in point, Hasbro’s Eternals figures, which leaked over a year ago, are now officially ‘revealed’ for a release in October. The normal w ave of figures from the film includes Sprite, Ikaris, Sersi, Phastos, Druig, Makkari, and Kingo, and collecting all seven will get the parts to create an extra Gilgamesh figure. If you need something for all those Eternals to beat up, Hasbro also has a standalone deluxe release of the sinister Deviant Kro, who comes with extra organic tendril pieces to attach to his body for maximum creepiness. Each Eternals figure costs around $22, while Kro will set you back $32.

McFarlane Toys Avatar: The Last Airbender 7" Aang and Zuko

McFarlane had already revealed a line of five-inch-scaled ‘budget’ entries for its acquisition of the Avatar license, but now Aang and friends are coming to the company’s standard 7" scale line... well, Aa ng and a friend. More of a frenemy in this design, as we both get equally angry versions of Aang and a young Prince Zuko before he decides that the Fire Nation isn’t all that. Aang comes with his staff, ready to fight, as well as a sphere of air to pose him bending on. Zuko meanwhile has firebending effects, one larger blast, and two holdable fire ‘daggers. ’ The figures are set to release in October for $20 each.

S.H. Figuarts Spider-Man: No Way Home Upgrade Suit, Black-and-Gold Suit, and Integrated Suit

A new Spider-Man trailer means new Figuarts Spider-Men, and No Way Home is no exception. Alongside a re-release of the Far From Home upgrade suit, Bandai’s new offerings include two new suits from the film. The first is the ‘Integrated’ suit, glimpsed in the trailer as a hybrid of the red-and-black Far From Home Suit and the Iron Spider armor Peter wore in Infinity War and Endgame. The other, also briefly glimpsed in th e trailer, is a new black-and-gold suit, covered in Doctor Strange-esque magical runes, and featuring mystic blue webbing blasts and a chest attachment, as well as a swanky wrist accessory. All the figures come with alternate eye pieces for various expressions, as well as alternate hands and webbing effects, while only the Integrated and Black-and-Gold suits come with an unmasked Peter Parker head. [Toyark]

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Year Two

McFarlane Toys loves its Target exclusives, and its latest for the store’s ‘Fall Geek Out’ event is one of the biggest Batmen yet—and not just because he’s a muscular fella. Based on McFarlane’s own work on the Dark Knight, this ‘Year Two’ version of Batman comes with a special graveyard base to recreate a panel of iconic art from Alan Davies and McFarlane’s work on the storyarc, as well as a massive stylized plastic cape to perfectly recreate the comic. If you don’t need a Batman that takes up that much shelf space in one cape-swoosh, the figure also comes with a material cape for regular posing. It’s available on Target’s website now, for $50.

Tamashii Nations Star Wars Movie Realization Ronin Mandalorian in Beskar Armor with Grogu

Din Djarin had already come to Bandai’s Feudal-Japan-inspired line of Meisho Movie Realization figures, but now he’s back, shinier than ever, and with a little friend in tow. Based on The Mandalorian season 2, the Beskar version of Mando comes with new sculpting details all over his aror, as well as his trusty Amban phase-pulse rifle and a smaller matchlock blaster, as well as a katana for good measure. But that’s not all! Bundled with him is an adorable little articulated Grogu, who also gets the Samurai make-over with a tiny top knot and robes. The figure can even be put in a more... rudimentary wheeled spin on his hover-pram from the show. Mando and Grogu will release in Japan in January 2022, for a currently undisclosed price. [Bandai]

