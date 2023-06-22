Did you really think Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3—which caps not only Marvel’s trilogy with the heroic misfits, but James Gunn’s own stint in the MCU—would come home without a zillion extras? Ahead of its arrival on digital July 7 and Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD August 1, we now know what’ll be included in the bonus content.

Here’s what you can look for once you settle in to re-live the awesomely soundtracked space adventure, according to the official press release:

FEATURETTES

The Imperfect, Perfect Family - View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew’s passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit “found family” as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy’s final film.

- View the evolution of the Guardians through the cast and crew's passion for each other and the entire franchise. Join this tight knit "found family" as they leave behind a legacy and recount their best memories wrapping up this epic trilogy's final film. Creating Rocket Raccoon – Director James Gunn talks about bringing Rocket to life and how personal the character is to him. Uncover BTS footage, the research and development of the visual effects process, and the inspiration for Rocket through conversations with cast and crew.

DELETED SCENES



A Bit Much – Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians.

– Adam Warlock explains to Ayesha what he plans to do with the Guardians. A Lending Hand – Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm.

– Peter lends a hand to an injured humanimal on Counter-Earth and shows he means no harm. Drax’s Analogies and Metaphors - Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors.

- Drax gives Peter some interesting life analogies and metaphors. The Perfect Society – The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe.

– The High Evolutionary reveals his mission to perfect the universe. The Search for 89P13 – Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary.

– Behemoth brings not-so-good news to The High Evolutionary. Annoyed Peter – Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield.

– Peter gets annoyed while altering the shield. A Burning Escape – Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête.

– Peter runs back to grab his music player before escaping a blazing inferno on the Arête. Knowhere After the Battle – The High Evolutionary is brought back to Knowhere and locked up while Kraglin recruits Adam Warlock.

GAG REEL



Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

DIRECTOR’S COMMENTARY



Watch the film with audio commentary by director James Gunn.

Guardians of the Galaxy is written and directed by James Gunn, and stars Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Zoë Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillen (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Vin Diesel (Groot), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Chukwudi Iwuji (The High Evolutionary), Will Poulter (Adam Warlock), Maria Bakalova (Cosmo), Linda Cardellini (Lylla), Nathan Fillion (Master Karja), and Sylvester Stallone (Stakar Ogord).

