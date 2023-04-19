Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Begins Lifting the Lid on Gamora's Return

Parker Posey wants to make a return to Scream, somehow. James Gunn teases another familiar comics face will be in Superman: Legacy. Plus, The Mandalorian drops new posters to hype today’s season finale. Spoilers now!

Ursa Major

Deadline reports Jessica Biel and Xochitl Gomez are attached to star in Ursa Major, a new sci-fi thriller from directors Jonathan and Josh Baker. Based on a script by Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven), Colleen O’Brien, and Katie French, the story is “set on an Earth-like planet, where a mother (Biel) and daughter (Gomez) fight for survival while hiding from a group of relentless hunters. With the added threat of an imminent and deadly storm, Natalie—now a teenager—begins questioning her mother, Charlie, about who they really are, how they got here, and what they need to do to survive.” The outlet notes Biel has taken over the role of Charlie from Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who was forced to depart the project “due to scheduling conflicts.”

The Shrouds

Deadline also reports Sandrine Holt (Daredevil: Born Again, Fear the Walking Dead) has joined the cast of David Cronenberg’s The Shrouds as “a mysterious woman” said to be “the wife of a billionaire who contacts [Vincent] Cassel’s Karsh about a strange project involving her husband.”

Psycho Killer

Deadline additionally has word James Preston Rogers (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley) will star alongside Georgina Campbell and Logan Miller in Psycho Killer, a horror-thriller directed by Zombieland producer Gavin Polone. Rogers is said to play the film’s titular “psycho killer,” a serial murderer known to the press as the “Satanic Slasher.”

Scream 7

During a recent interview with ComicBook, Parker Posey revealed she’s interested in (somehow) reprising her role as the late Jennifer Jolie in Scream 7.

Well, I did an interview for WNYC Radio, like three weeks ago, for the play I was doing. And they said, ‘Well, there’s some people here that want to say hi.’ And it was the Scream team. And I actually pitched, ‘Can I just be in another dimension and come back? And continue to…’ I hope so. I would love to do that. [Scream 3] was really fun. I can’t believe Wes Craven let me get away with some of the silly stuff I was doing. I loved him, and that was fun.

Superman: Legacy

James Gunn also confirmed Jimmy Olsen will appear in Superman: Legacy to a fan on Twitter.

Mickleberry the Space Cat

Meanwhile, members of the comedy troupe Broken Lizard revealed to /Film they’re still eager to make a sci-fi/comedy about the first cat in outer space titled Mickleberry the Space Cat.

I would love to dust that off because that was always a completely absurdist, stoned concept. I would love for us to go into space. Cats are hard to train, right? And they’d have to go through the NASA training program, and we thought that poses a lot of challenges. This one was multi-layered, because in this thing, the cat could also speak — or so people thought. So you would go in, and of course, the cat could not speak. And then you’d feel bad for yourself, and you’d come out of there, and then when people would say, ‘Did the cat speak to you?’ [and] these characters would lie. They’d be like, ‘Oh yeah. That cat had a lot to say to me.’ Needless to say, the studio [we pitched to] did not make this film.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Peter angsts about Gamora’s memory loss in two new clips from Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | “I Miss You” Clip

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Movie Clip - The Gist of It (2023)

Deadline reports Anna Camp has joined the cast of Peacock’s mass hysteria series as Tracy Whitehead, “a crusading Midwestern mother who has been the laughingstock of her community for years due to her extreme religious beliefs, but after a string of occult crimes and disturbances, she becomes a dangerous and unlikely leader of her small town.” The outlet also reports Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, and Kezii Curtis have additionally joined the cast as “a trio of outcasts who use their town’s Satanic Panic to their advantage by rebranding their heavy metal band Dethkrunch into a Satanic metal group, only to find themselves caught in the middle of a witch hunt,” while Nikki Hahn has been cast as “a sheltered teenage girl” named Faith.

Ghosts

Spoiler TV has synopses for “Woodstone’s Hottest Couple” and “Whodunnit,” the April 27 and May 4 episodes of Ghosts. Click through for photos.

Woodstone’s Hottest Couple – When teen ghost Stephanie (Odessa A’zion), who lives in the attic, awakens to find that her crush Trevor is now dating Hetty, she decides to sabotage all the relationships at Woodstone, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. WRITTEN BY: Kira Kalush DIRECTED BY: Jay Karas

Whodunnit – Sam, Jay and the ghosts go into detective mode when Sam’s podcast editor gives her one last episode to wrap up Alberta’s murder. Also, Trevor, Flower and Pete discover an email from a Nigerian prince asking for help, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 4 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. WRITTEN BY: Joe Port and Joe Wiseman DIRECTED BY: Christine Gernoan

Star Trek: Picard

KSiteTV has four new photos from “The Last Generation,” this week’s Star Trek: Picard finale.

In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews both old and new fight together to save the galaxy from the greatest threat they’ve ever faced as the saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Finally, the official Mandalorian Twitter page has released new posters of IG-12 and the Praetorian Guards.

