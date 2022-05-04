Sam Raimi wants to get back to horror after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Robert Eggers wants to go sci-fi. At least one major star won’t return for Picard’s third season. Wyatt Russell could head to the Godzilla universe for the Monarch TV show. Plus, superpowers for everybody on Riverdale! To me, my spoilers!



Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Graffiti from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 appears to tease that Chukwudi Iwuji has been cast as the villainous High Evolutionary. Head over to The Cosmic Circus for a look.

Untitled Sam Raimi Movie

In conversation with /Film, Sam Raimi stated he’d like to direct “an intense little horror movie” as his next project following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

I wouldn’t want to go back to the budget of the first Evil Dead. I mean, that was brutal. That was extremely difficult. But I would like to make something the size of The Gift or A Simple Plan, those smaller budget movies that are just about the characters and thrills. An intense little horror movie would be great.

Untitled Robert Eggers Movie

Meanwhile, Robert Eggers told The Wrap he’s potentially interested in directing a science-fiction movie.

I could be interested in the early 20th century. And I would also, if I could figure out a way to do it that hasn’t really been done before, in a way that would be satisfying for me, but I would also be interested in science fiction. I don’t know if I could find the right thing. I don’t know if I could pull it off. But I’d be interested.

The Nun 2

A casting call for The Nun 2 from Cast It Talent includes the sequel’s first official synopsis.

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit THE NUN follows SISTER IRENE as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force VALAK – THE DEMON NUN.

Relatedly, the production is looking to cast the roles of Sophie, “a shy, sweet 10-year-old student at St. Mary’s School, in France” and Antoinette, “a confident 14-year-old leader of a clique of burgeoning mean girls.” Click through for more details.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel Japan shared a new Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster from manga artists Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail), Boichi (Dr. Stone) and Chuya Koyama (Space Brothers).

Firestarter

Another track from John Carpenter’s Firestarter score is available to stream online.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Roku has also released a trailer for its Weird Al biopic starring (an incongruously shredded) Daniel Radcliffe.

Star Trek: Picard

Allison Pill revealed to Movie Web she will not return as Agnes Jurati/The Borg Queen in Picard’s third season.

I know that season three will be the end. I wasn’t a part of season three, so I don’t have much to say about it in terms of spoilers. I will get to watch along with everybody else.

Spoiler TV additionally has photos from “Farewell,” tomorrow’s season two finale. Click through to see the rest.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Spoiler TV also has a synopsis for the self-titled pilot episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Series premiere. When one of Pike’s officers goes missing while on a secret mission for Starfleet, Pike has to come out of self-imposed exile. He must navigate how to rescue his officer, while struggling with what to do with the vision of the future he’s been given. Teleplay by: Akiva Goldsman Story by: Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet Directed by: Akiva Goldsman

Monarch

According to a report from The Illuminerdi, Wyatt Russell is in talks to star in Monarch, the upcoming TV series spinning off from the MonsterVerse Godzilla franchise.

In light of Professor X’s yellow wheelchair in Multiverse of Madness, X-Men ‘97 head writer Beau DeMayo would neither confirm-nor-deny the sequel to the X-Men animated series will be canon within the MCU.

The one thing I can say towards that is, I know sometimes we say, No comment,’ and it’s like, ‘They’re just being obstinate.’ I’m gonna go with no comment here because part of the surprise will be finding that out when you experience the show. I can’t speak to marketing, but I think there is a degree of—you will be asking that question.

Yellowjackets

In conversation with Variety, Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley Lyle confirmed second two will continue to see the team trying to survive the winter.

We are definitely re-visiting the winter storyline. We’ve been calling Season 2, ‘The Winter of Their Discontent.’ We’ve been in the writers’ room for several months now, and we’re circling a late summer production start.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure

Bloody-Disgusting reports Camp Cretaceous will return July 21 for “a standalone interactive adventure” at Netflix, in which “the campers, desperate for food, work together to find a hidden stockpile. They must risk everything to uncover clues in search of its location, ultimately exposing previously unknown secrets of Isla Nublar.”

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Bloody-Disgusting also has our first look at Dead End: Paranormal Park, Netflix’s new series based on Hamish Steele’s horror-comedy graphic novels.

Sonic Prime/Battle Kitty/Kung-Fu Panda/ Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Netflix has also revealed new footage from Sonic Prime, Battle Kitty, Kung-Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight and Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles— as well as the aforementioned Dead End: Paranormal Park.

Riverdale

The Archie gang get superpowers in the trailer for their May 8 episode.

Tom Swift

Finally, the CW has released a trailer for Tom Swift, its upcoming Nancy Drew spinoff premiering May 31.

