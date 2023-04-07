A new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featurette really nails home that this is a send-off . Five Nights at Freddy’s and the Minecraft movie get premiere dates. Quicksand does not make a good marriage counselor in a new horror flick. Plus, we have more proof the Rick and Michonne TWD series is really happening. Get to the ship, spoilers!

Paws

Variety reports Neopol Film and the Playmaker have teamed with director Lukas Rinker (Holy Shit!) on Paws, an eco-horror movie about a killer polar bear. The story is said to follow the “young scientist Nook, who’s on board a research ship in the Arctic. Reformed oil billionaire Fox is funding the crews’ efforts to fight climate change. Just when Nook learns that Fox’s interest is not so much in saving the planet but exploring and claiming fresh oil fields, their ship crashes. The crew search an abandoned Russian ghost-ship looking for a radio, but uncover a horrific threat: Inside the rusty trawler a monstrous polar bear mother has been trapped with her cub. Not only will the animal defend her nest but has grown very hungry and will seize the opportunity to feed on the survivors. Meanwhile, Fox begins to drill for oil and sees Nook as a threat to his business. Nook radios for help, but only a squad of Russian mercenaries return her call, and they are also interested in the oil.”

Advertisement

Five Nights as Freddy’s

The long-awaited film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s is now scheduled for an October 27, 2023 release date.

G/O Media may get a commission $32 off The Hair Revitalizing Complex Full Set Fight hair loss with science

Right now, you can get The Hair Revitalizing Complex Full Set for the price of the Refill. That’s just $98 for a 30-day supply, and $32 off the supplement’s normal price. This supplement is proven to deliver results. Augustinus Bader performed a six-month double blind trial that found those on the supplement had increased their hair count by 56%, hair shine by 100%, and saw a 98% reduction in hair damage compared to those who took a placebo. Buy for $98 at Augustinus Bader Advertisement

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Minecraft

Meanwhile, THR reports the Minecraft movie starring Jason Momoa will reach theaters on April 4, 2025.

Advertisement

Quicksand

Deadline also reports Quicksand— the upcoming film in which “an American couple on the brink of divorce” becomes trapped in a pit of quicksand — will premiere on Shudder this June 23 .

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

During a recent interview with Empire, James Gunn described t he High Evolutionary as “a space Dr. Moreau” and compared Chukwudi Iwuji’s portrayal to Charles Laughton’s in Island of Lost Souls.

The High Evolutionary is one of my favorite Marvel villains. I’ve always been a big fan of [1932 film] Island Of Lost Souls. He’s like a space Doctor Moreau. He’s a detestable character, frankly.

Advertisement

Empire Magazine also has a new look at Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) with the Sovereign leader, Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) in the movie.

Advertisement

Not to be outdone, the film’s official Twitter page has additionally released a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Advertisement

Evil Dead Rise

The latest Evil Dead Rise trailer focuses on the film’s rave reviews while teasing scenes of an elevator’s demonically-operated cable wires and a character getting dragged into an industrial thresher.

Evil Dead Rise – Final Review Trailer

Welcome to Derry

According to Variety, Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar have joined the cast of the It prequel series, Welcome to Derry. Details on their characters are not available at this time.

Advertisement

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

One Take News reports Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts) is confirmed to have directed at least one episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Advertisement

Untitled Walking Dead Rick and Michonne Spinoff

Footage and photos from the set of Rick and Michonne’s still-untitled Walking Dead spinoff have begun to surface online.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Riverdale

Finally, Veronica hosts a make-out party in the trailer for “Sex Education,” next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Riverdale 7x03 Promo “Sex Education” (HD) Season 7 Episode 3 Promo

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.