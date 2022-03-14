The game that has sold over 82 million copies worldwide is now a Paramount+ series, meaning that legions of Halo fans (and potential legions of non-gamers who happen to dig sci-fi shows) are eagerly awaiting the first episode to drop. While episode one won’t stream until March 24, the review embargo has just lifted—meaning we can get our best idea yet of what to expect.

“Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Nobody can save humanity alone— n ot even the Master Chief. Meet the heroes who will risk losing everything to come together and protect humankind from the universe’s greatest threat” is the official logline. The series just had its official premiere at SXSW, and Paramount+ dropped a brand-new trailer to celebrate:

And now, here’s a sample of what the critics are saying, starting with io9's own James Whitbrook and Justin Carter!

Alongside Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117, Halo also stars Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey and Jen Taylor as Cortana. The rest of the cast features Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Burn Gorman, and Fiona O’Shaughnessy.

Halo arrives March 24, with new episodes dropping Thursdays on Paramount+.

