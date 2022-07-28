Sean Hannity took President Joe Biden to task on his show Wednesday, something that’s obviously not new. What did the Fox News personality get all bent out of shape about this time? Hannity is apparently upset that President Biden got a weaker variant of covid-19 than President Trump, the big strong man who barely survived his bout with the disease in 2020, according to many reports.

“What Joe failed to mention is the current variant, which is BA.5, the dominant variant of the omicron is much, much weaker than the original strain that infected then-President Trump,” Hannity said on his show Wednesday night.



The comparison by Hannity, first spotted by Mediaite, was prompted by news Wednesday that Biden has recovered from covid-19 after five days of isolating with relatively mild symptoms. Biden, who contracted the BA.5 subvariant of omicron, is vaccinated and double boosted.

“What’s different now is our ability to protect ourselves from serious illness due to covid,” Biden said in an address that was livestreamed on YouTube.

“In fact, that’s radically different today than it was just a year ago. Covid isn’t gone, but even with cases climbing in this country, covid deaths are down nearly 90%,” Biden said.

The U.S. reported 227,253 new cases of covid-19 on Wednesday and 824 new deaths, according to the New York Times.



Biden noted his vaccination status and the availability of the antiviral Paxlovid, which was also not available when Trump was in office. Biden didn’t appear to necessarily be taking credit for the development of the vaccine or antivirals, he was just noting that these tools have brought the mortality rate for covid-19 way down and they’re important for all Americans to take seriously if they want to avoid serious symptoms and even death should they get the disease.

“When my predecessor got covid he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed medical center. He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got covid, I worked from upstairs of the White House and the offices upstairs and for that five-day period,” said Biden.

President Biden Delivers Remarks

But none of that was acceptable to Hannity who attacked Biden’s age, noting that he’s often stumbled climbing the stairs of Air Force One.

“Donald Trump never got blown over by the wind,” Hannity said. “This current covid variant is so weak that even a frail, cognitively-impaired 79-year-old can recover at home with no problem, whatsoever.”

Okay, Sean. Thanks for your input. Yes, Biden is old. But how old is Trump these days? If that’s all you’ve got, you’re going to have a tough time making a new case of your neo-fascist buddy in 2024.

