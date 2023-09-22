Ahsoka has given us a bunch of very interesting Star Wars-y things to ruminate on so far, but perhaps few are as interesting or as immediately compelling as two of its new characters have been—the former Jedi turned sinister mercenary Baylan Skoll, and his apprentice Shin Hati. And now, as is Star Wars custom, these very cool characters are getting some very cool action figures.



Advertisement

As part of today’s Hasbro PulseCon celebrations, io9 can exclusively reveal your first look at the high-res images of the Star Wars Black Series figures of Baylan and Shin, currently set for release late next year. Both figures will come with their lightsabers, and a removeable energy blade so you can pose them either ready for battle or with their hilts slung on their belts.

Both Baylan and Shin will release as standard figures for $25 each, but alas, even as we draw closer and closer to the climax of Ahsoka, and will presumably learn the fates of these two fascinating characters, you’ll have to wait a good while to get your hands on these toys: Hasbro expects Baylan and Shin will release some time in winter 2024. Preorders for both will go live today, September 22, at 5 p.m. ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, GameStop, and other major retailers—in the meantime, click through to see more pictures!