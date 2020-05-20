HBO Max Just Got a Lot More Compelling for Nerds

Image : HBO Max

HBO Max, the super-packed streaming product that launches next week, is doing a pretty good job at positioning itself as a streaming service for nerds—including by ensuring that it’s available across multiple gaming consoles on launch day.

The company announced today a series of new distribution agreements—specifically with Altice, Cox, Microsoft, the National Cable Television Cooperative, Samsung, Sony, and Verizon—that will bring HBO Max to an even broader audience, including gamers. Thanks to the Sony deal, HBO Max will be available on Playstation 4 straight out of the gate when the service launches May 27. And with the Microsoft deal, Xbox One users will also be able to stream HBO Max at launch.

Moreover, the newly announced agreement with Samsung will max the streaming service available on “select” smart TVs as well. Those will specifically include models from 2016 through 2020, the company said. This week’s news adds to the number of platforms with previously confirmed support for HBO Max, including AT&T, Apple, Charter, Google, Hulu, and YouTube TV.

Ensuring support for popular consoles is only adding to its nerd appeal. HBO Max will be stuffed with all of WarnerMedia’s existing library, and will also be home to a lot of content from DC, Crunchyroll, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and more. The service is going to release the Snyder cut of Justice League, for god’s sake.

“Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans, and HBO Max,” Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, said in a statement. In other words, they’re doing it for the nerds, man.

HBO Max will launch May 27 for $15, but it will be free to existing HBO Now and HBO Go customers. Count us the hell in.