In this era of “sure, it’s still streaming on HBO Max... but for how long?”, it’s smart to turn to physical media to make sure you can always access your favorite shows and movies. With that in mind, good news for fans of HBO Max’s Station Eleven—of which there were many, even if the show didn’t quite become a pop-culture sensation on the level of the Emily St. John Mandel book that inspired it.



Perhaps a home release will help change that, especially since HBO Max has yet to announce anything regarding a second season. According to a press release, the home version of Station Eleven—in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats—arrives February 21, with the entire first season on three discs but unfortunately zero extras.

Here’s what Station Eleven is about, in case you need a refresher:

“A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. Based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven stars Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Lori Petty, David Wilmot, and Daniel Zovatto, with appearances from Gael Garcia Bernal, Danielle Deadwyler, David Cross, and more.”

