It’s been a strange, painful couple of days for some Wells Fargo customers.



A tsunami of problems hit the bank this week, leaving some customers not knowing how to access their money. As a result, an army of angry Wells Fargo customers hit social media to report missing their paydays, trouble using debit cards, and problems with mobile banking apps. As of Friday morning, after to days of technical issues, the bank says the problem should finally be fixed.



On Thursday, a power shutdown at one of Wells Fargo’s main data centers caused a cascade of issues that hamstrung many of the bank’s core operations. The shutdown occurred after fire suppression systems were activated following utility work on Thursday, but no actual fire happened, according to the company. When the bank’s backup plans didn’t work as expected, customers started to see problems.

The most striking complaints were from customers worried they had missed paydays and companies unable to file payroll. A bank spokesperson said all the transactions were processed, but the bank appears to have failed to properly notify customers about the issue. Customers reports suggest the bank initially had trouble playing catch up as it recovered from the power shutdown and ended up processing the transactions in batches, resulting in delays that caught people off guard.

The spokesperson said everything should now be back to normal as of Friday. A sizable flow of complaints is still rolling in on social media, however. So, if you’re a Wells Fargo customer who had issues, it’s worth checking back with your account to see if all is now well.

Wells Fargo tried to deal with the onslaught of complaints by apologizing repeatedly on Twitter:

“As a result of the process to restore systems yesterday, some transactions and balances were not visible in online banking or ATMs earlier today,” the bank told Gizmodo on Friday. “The transactions were processed normally, and customers can use their accounts with confidence. This issue has now been corrected, and all transactions are now visible. We are experiencing higher than normal volumes so there still may be delays in online banking and contact center response times.”

If you work at Wells Fargo and know details about how the incident played out inside the company, Gizmodo would like to know: poneill@gizmodo.com.