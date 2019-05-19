Image: Getty, AP, Gizmodo, Netflix

For anyone who’s invested in HBO’s mammoth series Game of Thrones for the last eight years, Sunday’s series finale is likely bittersweet. And whether or not you are one of the million-plus signatures on a petition to redo season 8 (good luck), if you watch this show, you almost certainly have some feelings about it. The characters that viewers have come to know over the course of eight seasons are nearing the end of their run, and I think I can safely say without spoiling anything that some of their arcs have been controversial, to say the very least.

We’ve been doing our damnedest here to walk you through it all leading up to up to the finale, from discussing in detail a long-awaited showdown to answering your lingering questions about dragon magic. And there will no doubt be plenty to discuss in the coming days.

For all you folks who aren’t viewers of the series, though, don’t forget to check out some of our non-Game of Thrones stories you may have missed this week—everything from processed food woes and hidden Netflix sci-fi gems to feral parrots and Intel chip flaws. These and more of our best work below:

