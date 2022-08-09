Although it’s not for sure, apparently Idris Elba is working on something “big” for DC. My bet’s on a reprise of his Suicide Squad 2 character, Bloodsport, but lips are otherwise sealed. Set pics from the Marvel TV series Ironheart and Madame Web offer new clues. Plus, a hint that J.J. Abrams’ gritty Constantine is still in progress. Take to the skies, spoilers!

Idris Elba DC Project/Bloodsport

In a recent interview with Fandango’s Erik Davis, Idris Elba revealed he has “a really big thing cooking for DC right now.”

Highlander

Chad Stahleski also told Collider his Highlander reboot is “closer [than it’s] ever been” to happening.

We’re in the process of tweaking right now. I think we know what we want. More importantly than anything, we know what we want to make. It’s in the creatives. We know what we’re trying to make. It’s just a matter of getting it to the point where we feel, ‘Okay, this is it. Let’s go.’ But we’re closer than we’ve ever been so that’s good.

In the same interview, Stahleski additionally revealed Henry Cavill is his top choice to play Connor MacLeod.

It’s not just about muscles and brooding,” he said. “I think he’s got an incredible range and I think he’d bring something very special. And his enthusiasm has been amazing in it.

Friday the 13th

On a recent episode of The Boo Crew Podcast (via Bloody-Disgusting), producer Roy Lee suggested news regarding a new Friday the 13th project is on the way.

That one is something that I would love to talk about. You may be hearing something by year’s end…on that front.

Madame Web

More set photos of Dakota Johnson springing into action as an EMT have surfaced online.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now slated for a December 20, 2024 release date.

Hocus Pocus 2

The Sanderson Sisters recently made the cover of Disney’s D23 Magazine.

Beast

Bloody-Disgusting has several photos from Beast, Idris Elba’s killer lion movie coming to theaters this August 19. Regrettably, the killer lion is not pictured. More at the link.

Jikirag

A village elder must save her village from a pagan moss monster in the trailer for Jikirag coming to VOD on September 2.

Jikirag | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical Entertainment

Ironheart

Photos from the set of Ironheart appear to confirm Anthony Ramos has been cast as Parker “The Hood” Robbins, a criminal in possession of both a cloak and a pair of boots belonging to Dormammu.

Constantine

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is still moving forward with its “darker” John Constantine series from J.J. Abrams and writer Guy Bolton.

However, Netflix has canceled its animated spy comedy Q-Force after one season.

Roswell, New Mexico

The gang tries to find Alex underground in the trailer for “Down in a Hole,” next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Roswell, New Mexico 4x10 Promo “Down in a Hole” (HD) Final Season

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Finally, Porcupine makes his live-action debut in the latest trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+) “Smash” Promo HD - Tatiana Maslany series

