If you’re still hunting for holiday presents, we’ve got you covered with the latest pop culture drops to add to your cart—but don’t delay; shipping cut-offs loom at various places online, like ShopDisney for its Marvel and Star Wars goods. Some mall favorites, like Box Lunch, Target, and Hot Topic, may also offer “order online and pick-up in store” options, too. Here are the latest festive fandom finds to guide you!
Jingle Bells, Batman Smells (But Not This Bat-shirt)
Find this fresh fit at RSVLTS.com.
Pixar Pal Party
Get animated with this button-up available from RSVLTS.
School’s Out for Spooky Winter
This Nevermore uniform from Netflix’s Wednesday can be found... where else? At Hot Topic, of course.
Wednesday-Approved Spirit Wear
This goth crop moment is also available at Hot Topic.
Cute Hot Cocoa Mickey and Minnie Loungefly
Find the collection at Loungefly online.
Star Wars Stationary
For those organizational enthusiasts who also happen to be fans of the galaxy far, far, away, check out this collection at ErinCondren.com
Keep It Cool as Hoth
This Princess Leia cooler pays homage to her Empire Strikes Back aesthetic and the stone cold way she treats Han Solo. Find it online here.
A TARDIS Cape
Let time stand still in this Doctor Who statement piece from Her Universe.
Wrapped in the Force
This Rey-inspired sweater can be found at HerUniverse.com
Ghibli Jewelry Collection
This Howl’s Moving Castle-inspired set is available at Box Lunch.
The Spirited Away Foodie Energy We Need
This No Face holiday sweater is the stomach we wish we had for all the winter feasts. Find this Box Lunch exclusive in stores and online.
Gingerbread A24 Horrors
This Hereditary holiday treat kit is unhinged but perfect. Find it online.
Thanos Was Right
Toast to that with this Mondo Tiki Mug.
Spider-Sips
Check out the drinkware inspired by Spider-Man characters like Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy as part of Corkcicle’s Marvel line.
A Skywalker Gem
The RockLove Kyber crystal collection features gems inspired by the sabers belonging to the heroes and villains of the Star Wars universe. Find them online here.
Dino-Mite Dinners
For that T-Rex sized appetite or if you have an army of little raptors at home. Find it online.
The Colors of Dino DNA
Find this Jurassic World makeup collection online here.
Phone Home
Have fun recreating Steven Spielberg’s classic on a board game available at Target.
Grogu, the Reason for the Season
It’s not too late to decorate your lawn! Check out this Grogu outdoor inflatable available at Lowes.
Long Live Jack and Sally
Hot Topic has released a special collection of The Nightmare Before Christmas fashion and merch to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Get it in stores and online.
