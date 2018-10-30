Today, Apple execs will take the stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) in New York to announce a new iPad, and hopefully a replacement for the MacBook Air, too. If you’re desperate for a new productivity machine from Apple that is, hopefully, less expensive than a MacBook Pro, this is an exciting time!
Unlike previous Apple events, which usually take place around lunchtime on the East Coast, this event will start firmly in the morning for all American viewers. Things kick off at 10am ET/7am PT.
Gizmodo will be on site at BAM and will be covering via our liveblog, which is a great way to keep up with the news as it happens.
If you’d like to watch along with us Apple will stream the event live here. You’ll need either an iPhone, iPad, or a computer with Safari or Microsoft Edge to watch—
Google Chrome will not work. Correction: Actually, Chrome is working!