How to Watch Dr. Fauci Testify About 'Reopening America' on YouTube, Facebook, and More

Dr. Anthony Fauci and three other top health experts from the federal government will testify today to the Senate Health Committee about the coronavirus pandemic and what the future of the country might look like. And there are plenty of ways to watch the hearing on YouTube, Facebook, and more with the links below.



The committee hearing is titled “Covid-19: Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School,” and will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT. With over 1.3 million cases of coronavirus and more than 80,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, there will be plenty to talk about as states continue to “reopen” their economies.

Dr. Fauci will be testifying along with Robert Redfield, head of the CDC, Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the FDA, and Admiral Brett P. Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at HHS who appeared with President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House yesterday. Trump had a particularly unhinged meltdown on Monday when asked some fairly straightforward questions about his failed response to the pandemic.

Strangely, the chairman of the committee, Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, won’t be present for the hearing today because he’s self-quarantining after learning that a member of his staff tested positive for covid-19. Alexander will be chairing the hearing remotely, which should present its own challenges.

Below we have links for watching the hearing on YouTube, Facebook, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and the web.

What will Dr. Fauci say? According to the New York Times, Fauci is planning to issue a “stark warning” that the U.S. is preparing to make some major mistakes as states open back up.

“The major message that I wish to convey to the Senate HLP committee tomorrow is the danger of trying to open the country prematurely,” Dr. Fauci wrote in an email to the Times yesterday. “If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: ‘Open America Again,’ then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal.”

Fauci himself is supposed to be in quarantine after recently being exposed to an unnamed person with the virus. Needless to say, today should be an interesting hearing.