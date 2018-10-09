Android, Chrome OS, and general Google fans today is your day! Google+ may be in ashes, but Google’s hardware is, presumably, not. Today Google is expected to announce a new Pixel phone, as well as, possibly, a new Chromecast, Chrome OS device, and even a Google Home gadget or two.



If you want to watch you can, naturally, follow along with the Gizmodo liveblog. Adam Clark Estes, and Sam Rutherford, and I will all be at the event itself snapping pictures and breathlessly blogging the announcement blow by blow.

But if you want to supplement your liveblog with a livestream then Google has you covered—streaming via YouTube.

The event kicks off in New York City at 11 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. PT.