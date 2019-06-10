How to Watch Google's Pixel 4 Event

Google is holding it’s big annual phone event today and here’s how to watch it. Although, okay, most of it has already been leaked—or Google has announced the stuff outright. Still, there could be some surprises in store!



Gizmodo will be out in force at the event so you can follow along with our liveblog if you want to get the latest news. We’ll also be live-tweeting it, so if you’re not already following Gizmodo on Twitter now’s a great time.

Advertisement

Otherwise, your best bet is to watch the livestream that’s provided by Google itself. You can click on the link below and Youtube will remind you to tune back in when the livestream starts. For people on the east coast the event starts at 10am ET. That’s 9am CT, and for the poor unfortunate west coast folks already awake—start guzzling your coffee now, because that’s 7am PT.