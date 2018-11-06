Photo: Getty Images

Today is Election Day in America, and it’s probably going to be a very long night as the results come in from across the country. If you’re interested in watching the 2018 midterm election coverage there are plenty of options available online, no cable required. And we’ve got them all below.

If you haven’t voted yet, make sure you get to the polls before they close. There are free and discounted rides with Uber, Lyft, and city buses around the country. Vote like the future of America depends on it. Because it really, really does.

If you have voted, pour yourself a tall glass of your favorite beverage and try to remain calm. We’ve compiled livestreams of the election returns from Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat, and more. You can even watch in virtual reality, if that’s your thing.

Good luck, America. You’re going to need it.

YouTube

There are a number of different media outlets that will be streaming the midterm election coverage on YouTube for free:

CBS News has a livestream on YouTube that starts at 5pm ET.



has a livestream that starts at 5pm ET. PBS Newshour has a livestream on YouTube that starts at 6pm ET.

has a livestream that starts at 6pm ET. And NBC News has a livestream on YouTube that starts at 7pm ET.

Facebook

You can also watch the 2018 midterm coverage on Facebook:

PBS Newshour has a livestream on Facebook.



has a livestream CBS News has a livestream on Facebook .

has a livestream And ABC News has a livestream on Facebook.

CNN

CNN also has options for watching the midterms coverage and the network is even dropping the requirement to log in with your cable provider:

You can watch CNN Go on your iPhone or iPad , and Android .

on your , and . You can fire up the CNN mobile apps for Kindle Fire .

mobile apps for . And you can watch using the CNN app for Apple TV and Roku.

Snapchat

Peter Hamby will be hosting Snapchat’s coverage of the midterm elections starting at 6pm ET and the Washington Post’s Snapchat Discover account will also have coverage.

Reuters

Reuters TV also has a number of free options for watching the midterm election coverage on devices like Apple TV and Roku.

You can watch Reuters TV on iOS and Android apps.



and apps. You can also watch Reuters TV on Roku and Fire TV.

Virtual Reality

If you have a VR headset, you can even watch in virtual reality. AltspaceVR is hosting a livestream from NBC News that you can watch with your Samsung Gear VR, HTC Vive, or Oculus Rift.